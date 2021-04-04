Storm Team 11: Quiet first half of the week with a spring warm up

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, April 4, 2021

Happy Easter! The beautiful weather to continue for the beginning of the workweek. A definite warming trend is underway!

Clear tonight. Not as cold with a low of 38 to 40 degrees.

Warm and Dry Next Coupler Days

Monday will be characterized by another sunny day. Nice and even warmer in the afternoon. A high of 73 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 60s in southwest Virginia and low 60s in the mountains.

Mainly clear and getting milder Monday night. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday. Still dry. The high at 74 degrees, approaching 70 degrees in southwest Virginia and in the low 60s in the mountains.



Warmest Day Around Mid Week

We’ll have more clouds in our sky Wednesday but sunshine is still expected to mix in from time to time. We have an outside chance of a shower, but we’re talking less than 20 percent at this time. A toasty daytime high of 78 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Rain Threat Highest Thursday and Friday

Moisture increases enough Thursday to give us our best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the week under a mix of sun and clouds. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out but it really depends on how a couple systems evolve.

We’ll keep a decent chance for showers and storms Friday.



Sneak Peek at Next Weekend

Another system may try to move in late Saturday or early Sunday, but next weekend doesn’t look like a complete washout.