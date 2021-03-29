Storm Team 11: Quiet and cool today

Winter Chill This Morning

Monday morning is clear but cold as temperatures continue to cool into the 30’s. A bright and beautiful sky will allow our region to dry out, while also allowing rivers to recede below flood stage this afternoon.

Daytime highs will range from the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, to the 50’s in the mountains.

Milder Change

South winds and sunshine will give a nice boost to our warm-up Tuesday with sunshine and low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Next Storm Threat

Another cold front will increase our rain and storm threat Wednesday as widespread rain. A few storms will be possible as well during the afternoon.

Winter-like Cold

A blast of winter cold will be felt Wednesday night into Thursday with blustery and cold conditions. Snow showers can be expected in the mountains with even potential accumulations of up to an inch. Flurries will be possible in the Tri-Cities. Temperatures will be cold, with highs in the 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Easter Weekend

Weather conditions will be chilly during the morning, but with bright and beautiful days, the weekend is looking good with a warming trend through Easter Sunday into the mid to upper 60’s.

