Storm Team 11: Quiet and cold today, while keeping our eye on our next rain and snowmaker Thursday

Sunny and Cold

With fresh snow on the ground this morning, temperatures are extra cold with upper teens to low 20’s. Temperatures will rise nicely through the day thanks to a sunny sky. Highs will range from the mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities to the mid 30’s in the mountains.

Seasonal Mid-Week

Weather conditions will be exactly what we expect this time of year with highs in the 40’s to near 50 with lows in the 20’s.

Next System

Another system moves in Thursday with rain changing to snow Thursday night. Right now, accumulations are possible with around 1 to 2 inches in the Tri-Cities, 2 to 4 inches in the higher elevations. Roads could be impacted Thursday night into Friday morning.

