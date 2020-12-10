Storm Team 11: Quick warm-up this morning with a sunny and milder afternoon

Milder Day Ahead
Perfect December day with a quick warm-up this morning leading to a sunny and milder finish with highs near 60 in Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.
Weekend Outlook
Rain clouds return Saturday afternoon into Saturday night followed by a cooler Sunday with a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be in the 50’s to low 60’s Saturday, mid 50’s Sunday.
Long-term Outlook
Expect some rain and snow showers on Monday with an inch or two of accumulation in the mountains, while Tri-Cities will see some snow but not anticipating any accumulation.
Another rain and snow maker moves through mid next week with snow accumulation possible in the mountains.
