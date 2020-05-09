Storm Team 11: Potential record-breaking low temperatures to start off Mother’s Day, but a mild afternoon

Storm Team 11



Saturday, May 9, 2020



Happy Mother’s Day weekend!



Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend. We will be on the chilly side today with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. Winds will be around 5-15 mph from the northwest.



Overnight a Freeze Warning is in effect once again as a late season cold continues. It is possible to break the record low temperature. The previous record is 30 degrees set back in 1947. The forecast low is 31 degrees. Passing clouds may keep us a few degrees warmer.



Sunshine continues into Mother’s Day with a warmer afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. There is a 20% chance of a few passing showers, mainly late Sunday.



We cool slightly once again Monday with highs in the upper 50s, but by the end of the work week we near 80 degrees!



Have a great weekend!