Storm Team 11: Pop up storms expected in spots Sunday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, June 26, 2021



Summary

Get ready for a daily dose of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms to return starting Sunday afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity. Rain chances appear to be highest late next week.



Rest of the Weekend – An Opportunity for Some Thunderstorms

Passing clouds tonight with the potential of a stray shower or two until around sunset. Warmer with a low near 65 degrees, closer to 60 degrees in the mountains.



Plenty of sunshine Sunday morning before we have a mix of sun and clouds toward afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity. That along with the southerly wind flow will help scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up starting around noon. There is a 40% chance of rain throughout the area until the early evening. Not everyone will see the rain due to the random nature of the storms. Highs in the 70s in the mountains, low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and around 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Any thundershowers end by 9 PM Sunday night with a partly cloudy and mild night. Lows in the mid 60s.



Early Week Heat and a Few Thunderstorms

Mostly sunny, hot and humid Monday. A few spotty thunderstorms are possible mainly in the mountains and near the Kentucky/Virginia line. Most of the Tri-Cities area may stay dry. We’ll keep a 30% chance of rain as we top out around 90 in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia and 70s in the mountains.

Tuesday may be a tad hotter with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in spots.



Rain Chances Go Up Mid to Late Week

We’ll see an increasing threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as Wednesday but more likely by Thursday and Friday as a system slowly approaches from the northwest. This could lead to a potential for some heavy rain. By the end of the week, that means not quite as much heat, but still lots of humidity!