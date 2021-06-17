Storm Team 11: Plenty of sunshine with seasonable warmth this afternoon

Bright and Beautiful Today 

After near record lows this morning, weather conditions remain perfect throughout the day with a seasonable rise in temperatures into the mid 70’s around midday, with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities this afternoon, low 70’s in the mountains.   

Summer Heat & Humidity Returns 

Temperatures will be on the rise the next few days with an extra dose of summer heat and humidity.  Highs will be near 90 Friday with low 80’s in the mountains.  

Rain Threat Returns Father’s Day Weekend 

Hot and humid weather is back for the weekend along with some spotty storms Saturday, with an increase in those late day storms Sunday.  Rain and storms become likely Monday into Tuesday of next week.  

