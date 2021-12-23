Storm Team 11: Plenty of sunshine today

Sunny and Seasonable

Get ready to enjoy a beautiful late December day with clear and cold conditions this morning followed by very nice conditions this afternoon. High temperatures will remain above average with low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Mild Weekend Ahead

Our weather pattern continues to favor very mild conditions for this time of year with sunshine and near 60 Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day

Expect a mostly cloudy, breezy and mild Christmas Day with a few showers possible with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Cooler Sunday

Slightly cooler conditions can be expected Sunday but still seasonably mild with mid to upper 50’s.

End of the year

Expect a mild end of the year with temperatures in the 50’s and low to mid 60’s mid to late next week.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP