Breaking News
Bristol, Va. officers searching for suspect involved in Saturday night stabbing

Storm Team 11: Plenty of Sunshine, hot!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11


Sunday, August 11, 2019


Good morning!


Patchy fog is out there to start off your Sunday morning. Today is looking beautiful, hot and dry.  We will warm up into the lower 90s today with plenty of sunshine.


Overnight, mostly clear conditions remain with lows in the mid 60s. 
Monday we begin to see slight changes with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures once again will be in the low 90s.
Our next system moves in mid week to increase rain chances.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss