Storm Team 11: Plenty of Sunshine, hot!

Storm Team 11
Sunday, August 11, 2019
Good morning!
Patchy fog is out there to start off your Sunday morning. Today is looking beautiful, hot and dry. We will warm up into the lower 90s today with plenty of sunshine.
Overnight, mostly clear conditions remain with lows in the mid 60s.
Monday we begin to see slight changes with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures once again will be in the low 90s.
Our next system moves in mid week to increase rain chances.
Have a great Sunday!