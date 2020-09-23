Storm Team 11: Plenty of fall change ahead as clouds roll in

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Cloudier Change Today

With clouds rolling in today, we can expect a mostly cloudy day but still pleasantly mild with mid 70’s in Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Rising Rain Threat

Tropical moisture will surge into our region the next few days, which means get those umbrellas ready with a scattered rain threat Thursday and Friday.

Warmer Weekend

Our first fall weekend will start to feel a bit more like summer as temperatures rise to near 80, while the rain threat drops significantly. Saturday looks dry, while just a few showers are possible Sunday.

Great time to download our WJHL Weather App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss