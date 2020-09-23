Storm Team 11: Plenty of fall change ahead as clouds roll in

Cloudier Change Today

With clouds rolling in today, we can expect a mostly cloudy day but still pleasantly mild with mid 70’s in Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Rising Rain Threat

Tropical moisture will surge into our region the next few days, which means get those umbrellas ready with a scattered rain threat Thursday and Friday.

Warmer Weekend

Our first fall weekend will start to feel a bit more like summer as temperatures rise to near 80, while the rain threat drops significantly. Saturday looks dry, while just a few showers are possible Sunday.