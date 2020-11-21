Storm Team 11: Pleasant with times of sun and clouds this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, November 20, 2020

Fair skies tonight and chilly but not as cold as the last several nights. The low around 37 degrees.

Sunshine returns Saturday followed by a mix of sun and clouds Saturday afternoon, especially to the farther north you go. Overall, this will be the sunnier of the two weekend days. Mild in the afternoon with a high of 66 degrees.

Increasing clouds and cool Saturday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Generally cloudy skies Sunday with scattered showers moving in from the northwest by the late afternoon. The high at 63 degrees.

It’s more likely we’ll see some showers by Sunday night before we dry out Monday.

The next system moves in Wednesday giving us our next decent rain chance. As of now, it looks like most, if not all, of the rain moves out Thanksgiving morning.