Storm Team 11: Pleasant Weather Today, Few Stray Evening Showers

STORM TEAM 11

Lower Humidity Today

A cool front has delivered a slightly less humid air mass allowing for a very comfortable morning. Given the drier air, the rain threat will remain low, with just a few stray showers this evening.

Pleasant Weather the Next Few Days

Despite a few showers Thursday, the overall weather pattern is in our favor for enjoying the outdoors. Pleasant afternoon temperatures followed by mild nights will be perfect to enjoy.

Weekend Rain Threat Increasing

A more active weather pattern returns this weekend with a scattered storm threat Sunday afternoon and evening. A widespread rain threat is expected Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf