Storm Team 11: Picture-perfect weekend, fall-like weather continues

Weather

Today clouds will still be around, but more sunshine moves in. Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity and a high near 72 degrees.

Overnight, skies turn mostly clear. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly into the mid 40s for Tri-Cities and even 30s for highest elevations. 

Tomorrow will be filled with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for Tri-Cities and upper 60s for mountains.

The dry and cool trend continues into your next work week, with a very gradual rise in temperatures. Highs will remain in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s. 

