Storm Team 11: Pick of the Week Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Today is the nicest day of the week with a clear sky this morning followed by a beautiful and mild afternoon. Temperatures will range from the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, to the 50’s in the mountains.

Weather Changes Ahead

Weather change is ahead as another cold front moves in the region Thursday afternoon and evening. This system will be a widespread rainmaker for us, so be prepared for wet weather Thursday, followed by a fresh dose of cold air Thursday night into Friday. The mountains could see a quick dusting Thursday night as the cold air hits the departing moisture.

Arctic Chill Next Week

The coldest air of the season is set to arrive early next week, with record cold possible across the Midwest, and winter cold conditions here in the Tri-Cities. Some snow showers will be possible, but plenty of cold is expected to stick around through mid-week.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf