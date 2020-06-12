Storm Team 11: Phenomenal Friday

STORM TEAM 11
Perfect Day
We get to enjoy a phenomenal day with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Tri-Cities will warm into the low 80’s, with mountains in the low 70’s.
Nice Weekend Ahead
The weekend will start off perfect with sunshine and seasonable temperatures Saturday. An upper-level system will bring us a chance for showers Sunday, with the mountains being the most favored location for showers and a few storms Sunday afternoon and evening.
Long-term Look
A mild and an occasional wet weather pattern is expected early next week with mild upper 70’s along with a few scattered showers.
