Storm Team 11: Periodic snow showers with mainly light to moderate accumulations outside of the mountains

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, January 31, 2021



A fresh dose of winter weather moves in Monday as temperatures start dropping late tonight into the morning. Rain tonight switches to all snow 6 AM even in the valleys. Temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s this evening until around midnight falling into the low to mid 30s by 4 AM.

It will be cloudy, cold and blustery with off and on snow showers Monday. Scattered snow showers are possible during the morning commute especially just west and northwest of the Tri-Cities. The best chance of moderate to heavy snow showers region-wide arrives Monday afternoon through Monday night. However, we’ll keep areas of light snow in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon.



The greatest impacts will be in the Unicoi Mountains, Greene Mountain and down through the Smokies where there could be a half foot of snow in 48 hours. The highest peaks may see 8 to 12 inches from Carter County southward! Not as much on the North Carolina/Virginia side of the Appalachians this time. Most of the lower elevations, even the Tri-Cities should get at least 1 inch of snow with an average of 2 to 3 inches in southwest Virginia.



Winds will be brisk out of the west and northwest Monday and Tuesday with occasional wind gusts around 20-25 mph. It will feel like the teens and 20s with the wind even though air temperatures will be in the upper teens, 20s and 30s starting Monday morning.

A few flurries can’t be ruled out especially in the highest elevations early Wednesday with some clouds elsewhere giving way to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Still cold with highs near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 30s in the mountains.

It looks milder Thursday and at least most of Friday despite clouds and a gradual return of showers toward the end of the week. Extremely cold air may be on the horizon by the end of next weekend or the following week.