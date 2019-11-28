Storm Team 11: Perfect Thanksgiving Day for Tri-Cities, traveling elsewhere may be a concern

Storm Team 11

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Overnight breezy conditions continue. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15mph in the Tri-Cities. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect for parts of western North Carolina up through Tazewell County in Virginia until 1p.m. on Thursday. Winds can gusts up to 60mph. Expect clear skies and overnight low temperatures near 31 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will be a beautiful day! Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with afternoon high temperatures near 50 degrees. Winds will calm to around 5-10 mph out of the west.

Overnight Thursday partly cloudy skies are in store with lows near 33 degrees.

Friday cloud cover continues to increase out ahead of the next weather maker. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain moves in on Saturday and Sunday. There is a 50% chance of showers on Saturday with highs near 55 degrees. Better rain chances move in Sunday with a 80% chance and highs near 56 degrees.

Have a great Thanksgiving!