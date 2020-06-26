Storm Team 11: Perfect Summer Day

Breaking News
Perfect Summer Day

Clear and cool this morning followed by a nice warm-up into the mid to upper 80’s means a perfect summer day.

Weekend Rain Threat Increasing

Isolated showers can be expected Saturday afternoon, while Sunday looks increasingly wet with widespread rain and storms Sunday afternoon.

Long-term Outlook

This wet weather pattern looks to continue into next week with more widespread rain Monday, with additional scattered showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

