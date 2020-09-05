Storm Team 11: Perfect Labor Day Weekend ahead

Good morning!



Labor Day Weekend will be filled with plenty of sunshine! Conditions will be comfortable as well with much lower humidity levels around. High temperatures today will near 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities and the 70s in the higher elevations.



Tonight will be mostly clear and calm. Lows will be near 54 degrees and even cooler in the higher elevations.



Tomorrow highs will be near 84 degrees. Overnight Sunday, temperatures near the mid 50s once again.



Going into Labor Day, as well as Tuesday, the sunshine and dry conditions continue as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s.



Rain chances begin to increase by mid week as moisture increases out ahead of a system moving in the end of next week.



Have a great weekend!