Storm Team 11: Perfect Fall weather as chilly morning leads to mild afternoon

Beautiful and Bright Fall Weather

After a chilly and foggy morning, temperatures will rise quickly into the mid 60’s by midday, and mid 70’s this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, with mid 60’s in the mountains.

Late Week Chill

Another cold front will deliver more fall changes, with a chilly breeze and a chance for scattered showers.

Weekend Weather

Frost is possible Saturday morning with widespread mid 30’s, followed by a bright and cool Saturday afternoon with highs near 60. Sunday remains nice and cool with mid 60’s.

Fall Color Change Update

Expect peak color the next few days for elevations over 4000ft, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is about two weeks away.