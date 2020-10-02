Storm Team 11: Chilly morning followed by a bright and beautiful afternoon ahead

Cooler Change Today
Enjoying a clear and crisp Friday morning followed by a beautiful and bright afternoon ahead with low 60’s Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.
Nice Fall Weekend
Beautiful and bright this weekend with mid 60’s Saturday, upper 60’s Sunday. A cold front arriving Sunday evening may lead to a stray shower, but rain threat is very low.
Warm-up Next Week
We get to enjoy some beautiful weather next week with sunshine and milder low to mid 70’s by mid-week. A late week cold front will usher in cooler conditions by Thursday and Friday.
