Storm Team 11: Peeks of sun Monday with highs near 60 degrees ahead of Tuesday’s showers

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

February 16, 2020

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a passing shower or two mainly in southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Chilly with a low of 37 degrees.

We hold onto the clouds for the most part Monday with a few sunny breaks, especially in east Tennessee later in the day. Dry and warmer. The high near 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities while the High Country of North Carolina might not hit 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy Monday night. Quite mild with a low near 45 degrees.

Cloudy Tuesday with showers likely at times throughout the day starting around the morning commute. Rainfall looks pretty light and most shouldn’t get much more than a quarter inch. Some could get less than that. We may hit 60 degrees in parts of the Tri-Cities with lots of 50s elsewhere.

Most of the moisture is forecast to move out Wednesday, but a few showers can’t be ruled out particularly during the morning. Cooler air starts moving in. Highs in the upper 40s.



Thursday looks to be one of our coldest days of the week with very little sunshine expected. There might be enough moisture nearby to provide some rain or wintry mix. As of now, it appears the best chance of that happening in our area is south and east of the Tri-Cities. Stay tuned!