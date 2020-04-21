Storm Team 11: Patchy frost possible tomorrow morning, dry and mild day ahead

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, April 21, 2020



Clouds will be decreasing this evening, giving way to clear skies overnight. These clear skies will allow our temperatures to drop quickly into the low to mid 30s. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight for the east Tennessee mountains, western North Carolina, and Russel, Washington, Smyth, and Tazewell counties in Virginia. Here winds may gust up to 40 mph. Winds will be decreasing overnight.



Patchy frost is possible early in the morning. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for most of us through 10 a.m. tomorrow. Otherwise, sunshine and temperature warming into the mid 60s are in the forecast. Clouds will be increasing later in the day out ahead of the next system.



Overnight Wednesday, as temperatures dip into the upper 40s, rain will begin to move in and stick with us for Thursday.



There is an 80% chance of rain on Thursday along with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Rain chances decreases towards the evening hours. Overnight temperatures will near 52 degrees.



There is a slight chance at a passing shower on Friday, otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 68 degrees.



Rain chances ramp back up for the weekend. There is a 60% chance at showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 70 degrees. We turn cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. There is a 40% chance of rain along with partly cloudy skies to end the weekend.