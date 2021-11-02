Storm Team 11: Passing showers this morning, staying cloudy and chilly today

Chilly Change

Scattered showers will end this morning while conditions remain cloudy and chilly today. Highs will range from the low 40’s in the higher elevations to near 50 in the Tri-Cities.

First Freeze of the Season

Conditions will clear this evening allowing temperatures to dip to near freezing in the Tri-Cities, with mid to upper 20’s in the higher elevations.

Winter Cold

Expect the chilly weather to persist through mid-week with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50 Wednesday with upper 30’s in the mountains.

Chilly and Wet

Moisture spreads back into the region Wednesday night into Thursday. With temperatures in the low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, it will be a wet and chilly day.

Meanwhile in the mountains, temperatures will be cold enough to see a wintry mix of rain and snow showers. Depending on available moisture, there could be some accumulations up to 1 to 2 inches for elevations over 4000 ft.

Fall Color Change

Fall color is past peak in the higher elevations, while Tri-Cities can expect some colorful conditions this week. Enjoy because the color will quickly fade away as freezing conditions are expected tonight and in the coming nights. More details are here