Storm Team 11: Passing showers possible today

Passing Showers

Moisture has returned this morning with a few scattered showers passing through the region. Additional scattered showers will be passing through the rest of the day, so it will not be raining everywhere all day long, but showers will be possible throughout the day along with milder temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.

Spring-like Set-up Saturday

A strong storm system is coming Saturday with plenty of wind and warm temperatures Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. A squall will be developing to our west early in the day, sweeping through our region from midday into mid-afternoon. This line of rain and storms will have the potential to produce strong gusty winds along with brief heavy rain. Some damaging winds over 60 mph are also possible.

Conditions dry out during the evening while cooling down as well. Low temperatures Saturday night dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Colder Sunday

Enjoy a quiet and colder Sunday with plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Warmer Next Week

Conditions will be warming next week with sunshine throughout and mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP