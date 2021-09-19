Storm Team 11: One more really warm day

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 19, 2021



Summary

Warm weather fans, you better cling to the warmth and humidity the next couple days before the pattern starts to change. A downsloping wind flow off the North Carolina should limit the rain, or at least the amount of rain, today through most of Monday and maybe part of Tuesday while flooding remains a huge concern across Middle Tennessee and Alabama. Our best chance of heavy rain may come as early as Tuesday night but it is more likely Wednesday thanks to our next weather maker. This will be a game changer when it comes to our temperatures after mid to late week!

Very Warm with a Spotty Thundershower Potential Today

Sun, clouds and warmth on this Sunday. A few widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm today. Not as many of us will see rain compared to yesterday and storm movement will be swifter from southeast to northwest. A high of 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and 70s in the mountains.



Mostly cloudy tonight. There is a 30% chance of a shower mainly this evening. A low near 60 in the mountains with mid 60s in southwest Virginia and mid to upper 60s in the Tri-Cities.



Some Rain Early in the Week Before Changes Arrive

More clouds than sun Monday. Warm especially in east Tennessee and breezy at times. Some passing showers or thunderstorms are possible particularly late in the day and at night. A high of 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 60s in the Tri-Cities.



A bit more scattered shower and thunderstorm activity Tuesday. Highs mostly in the 70s to near 80 degrees.



Wet and Starting to Turn Cooler Wednesday

We have an 80% chance of rain Wednesday. We’re still working on the timing, but the heaviest rain may come in the middle of the day for most. A good 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast, and a lot of us could use the rain. Highs in the 60s north and in the mountains with mid 70s in the mountains.

Sunny and Fall-Like Late Week

Clearing out and turning cooler Thursday! Temperatures will start off near 50 Thursday and may struggle to reach 70 degrees even in the Tri-Cities despite the sun. Our coolest time will be early Friday with lows in the 40s region-wide! Temperatures should moderate a bit toward the weekend, especially during the day.