Storm Team 11: One more mild day with afternoon sun Saturday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Thursday, December 31, 2020

Mostly cloudy tonight with areas of fog and drizzle followed by scattered showers during the late night hours. Unusually warm with a low of 48 degrees around midnight. Temperatures rise into the 50s by daybreak.

Cloudy for most of New Year’s Day. Off and rain through most of the afternoon. Some downpours expected from time to time. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but the severe thunderstorm threat will stay to our south and west. It will be warm and windy as well. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.