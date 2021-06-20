Storm Team 11: One more hot day, Showers and storms fire up later Monday and Monday night

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 20, 2021



Happy Father’s Day and first day of summer!

Summary

One more hot and humid day Monday. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon before our next weather maker really begins to influence us. Heavy rain at times and some thunderstorms are likely Monday night into Tuesday morning ahead of much cooler air!



Stray Shower Tonight

A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible through early evening and a stray shower can’t be ruled out the rest of the night. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. A low of 67 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 60s in southwest Virginia and in the mountains.

Storms Slowly Develop Monday Before Becoming More Likely at Night

A hot, humid and breezy Monday is on tap with partly cloudy skies. It should be a rain-free morning before a few thunderstorms start popping up after 1 or 2 PM. Scattered thunderstorms increase a bit more mid afternoon through early evening. A couple of the storms could pack some damaging winds, small hail and of course very heavy rain. A high near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 80s in southwest Virginia and low 80s in the mountains.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely as Monday night progresses and we head toward early Tuesday morning. This is the best opportunity for widespread rain which could put down a quick inch of rainfall in many spots.



Cloudy, Cooler and Soggy Tuesday

We’ll keep the clouds around most of Tuesday. Showers will still be in ample supply through at least midday or early afternoon before we gradually dry out. Highs only in the mid 60s in southwest Virginia with low to mid 70s in the Tri-Cities as cooler air moves in from the northwest. You’ll feel a noticeable drop in the humidity by Tuesday night.



Beautiful Mid-Week

Plenty of sunshine is expected Wednesday. After starting off in the 50s, we’ll climb to near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon with mid 70s in southwest Virginia. Still dry but warmer Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.



Late Week and Weekend Outlook

Say hello to the humidity again by next weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible late Friday, but most will probably stay to our west across middle and western Tennessee. Watch for a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as the weekend moves along.