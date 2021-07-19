Storm Team 11: One more day of scattered showers before the pattern changes

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Monday, July 19, 2021



Summary

One more day of widely scattered showers Tuesday thanks to a system to our south. It’s the same one that provided numerous showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. It is still close enough Tuesday that some will get showers, especially in east Tennessee and North Carolina. Just an isolated shower or two in southwest Virginia. The heat becomes more noticeable mid to late week!



Clouds and Some Showers Through Tuesday

Clouds linger tonight with a slight chance of a shower the rest of the night. Not quite as warm with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s in the mountains and southwest Virginia, around 64 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

More clouds than sunshine Tuesday with scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms possible as just enough moisture continues to move up from the Tennessee Valley and the Smokies. Passing downpours aren’t out of the question especially in the mountains. There is a 40% chance of rain. It should be almost rain-free in southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s, closer to 70 degrees in the mountains.



Some breaks in the clouds by late Tuesday night with a couple showers possible. A low of 60 to 62 degrees with upper 50s in the mountains.

Heat Builds Midweek

More sunshine Wednesday along with more heat! Just a stray shower at best. Highs in the upper 80s in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and mid 70s in the mountains.

A Few Storms Late Week

We have a spotty shower or thunderstorms potential Thursday and especially, but rain chances are only at 20-30% right now. Highs near 90 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms may increase this weekend, especially by Sunday. Stay tuned!