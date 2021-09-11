Storm Team 11: One more cool night before turning much warmer

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 11, 2021



Nice and dry for the rest of the weekend. Cool tonight, warmer tomorrow. The heat will be moving back in for at least the first half of next week with humidity on the rise as well. Rain chances don’t return until at least Wednesday.



Warming Up Sunday

Clear skies and comfortable temperatures tonight. Low temperatures in the mid 50s with some low 50s in the mountains. Abundant sunshine for the second half of the weekend. A warmer afternoon as humidity starts to rise. A high of 87 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and mid to upper 70s in the higher elevations.



Mostly clear and nice Sunday night. The low around 60 to 62 degrees in many spots with mid to upper 50s elsewhere.



Hot and Humid Start to the Workweek

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our region Monday and Tuesday leading to plenty of sunshine, even more heat/humidity and no rain around until mid-week. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s across most of the region, nearing 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mostly sunny Tuesday. A stray shower at best. The high around 90 degrees.



Rain Chances Return Mid to Late Week

We have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday on an otherwise hot and muggy day. Activity should be pretty spotty with a better chance of rain perhaps toward Middle Tennessee as a weak tropical system moves over eastern Texas and/or Louisiana, mainly posing a rain threat for those folks.



There could be a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms thanks to a southwest flow possibly pulling some of that tropical moisture toward us. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Rain chances may go up at least a bit more Friday but stay tuned in the days ahead as we gradually become more confident in rain prospects for mid to late week.