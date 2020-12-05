Storm Team 11: On the chilly side this weekend, next weather makes arrives Monday

Good afternoon,



WEEKEND

It will be a dry and chilly weekend. High temperatures today will near 43 degrees (we likely hit our warmest part of day just after midnight with temperatures near 45 degrees). More clouds will be around today than sunshine, but expect more sun around this afternoon. Overnight temperatures near 28 degrees.



Tomorrow will mostly sunny with increasing clouds later in day. High temperatures will be near 48 degrees. Overnight, temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.



NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Our next, and only, weather maker next week moves by on Monday. A few rain and snow showers will be possible. A wintry mix may be possible in the Tri-Cities with snow showers likely in higher elevations. There is a 40% chance of precipitation. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.





QUIET REST OF WEEK

Things remain dry at least through next Friday after Monday’s system. For the beginning of week, high temperatures start off in the 40s and by end of week we are warming into 50s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.