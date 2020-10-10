Storm Team 11: Off and on rain this weekend with some dry periods especially today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Keep the wet weather gear handy this weekend. A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday night in North Carolina up to Grayson county. That’s where we expect the heaviest rain. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible there especially with the upslope flow. The rest of us are trending a bit wetter as well. Most of us will get at least 1 inch maybe up to an inch and a half or 2 in spots with the heaviest rain expected Sunday.

Today we will have overcast skies. Occasional light to moderate showers are in the forecast with a pretty sizeable break from most of the rain in the afternoon through the early evening. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Cloudy with showers likely returning late tonight. The rain becomes more persistent through Sunday. The low tonight around 62 degrees.

We’ll have clouds and rain, heavy at times, Sunday. A few thunderstorms are also possible as we’ll have a warmer and more humid air mass over us. We may see a few breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon. A high of 74 degrees. Severe weather is expected to stay to our south. The main leftover circulation center from Delta will pass closest to our area Sunday night.

As the moisture pulls away Monday, we could see some widely scattered lingering showers. Mostly cloudy skies at first becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A high of 78 degrees.

A separate quick moving system approaches late Monday night and early Tuesday and could give some of us a few showers. Otherwise, turning sunnier Tuesday.

We stay pretty mild through most of next week with much cooler air possible by the end of the week.