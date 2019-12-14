Storm Team 11: Off and on rain persists especially through Saturday morning, Changes to a little wintry precip

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Off and on rain will continue tonight. It will be heavy at times with overcast skies. The low near 42 degrees.

Staying cloudy and on the wet side Saturday as the chill remains. The best chances of heavy downpours will come in the morning through with at least another one-half inch of rain for most. Most of the moisture should be confined to the mountains starting in the afternoon. Keep in mind some rain could switch to sleet or snow in the higher elevations above 3,500 feet through early Sunday. Accumulations will be very light. The high at 46 degrees.

Cloudy as the moisture exits Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies at first Sunday with some breaks of sunshine expected later in the day. The high near 49 degrees.

Another warm Monday is on tap next week with highs in the 60s in the Tri-Cities with rain returning late in the day and continuing into Tuesday morning before another big cool down.

Enjoy the weekend!