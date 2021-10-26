Storm Team 11: October-like change with breezy and cool conditions

Cloudy and Cool Today

October weather change is here with a breezy, cloudy and cool set-up for much of the day. Temperatures will be slow to rise into the low to mid 50’s this afternoon, while mountains remain the 40’s.

Brief mid-week sun

High pressure briefly settles in Wednesday allowing a sunnier set-up and seasonable conditions. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Rain Returns Thursday

A slow-moving low-pressure system means rainy and cool conditions beginning Thursday afternoon. Widespread rain is expected to continue Friday along with very cool conditions.

Wet and Cool Start to Weekend

Rain continues Saturday with a continuation of our rainy and cool weather pattern. Conditions will be slow to change through the first half of the weekend, while trick-or-treaters will be pleasantly surprised with clearing conditions and most importantly a dry Sunday.

Fall Color Change

After reaching peak color in many areas, incoming rain and wind will begin to strip the color away this week. Tri-Cities can still expect some colorful conditions this week, but the rain and windy conditions are not going to be ideal for fall color. More details are here