Storm Team 11: November-like Sunday as we get ready for some rain, Even colder soon

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a relatively mild second half of the weekend considering the colder air that’s coming. Rain Sunday evening into part of the overnight will help usher in a big blast of cold air Monday and Tuesday. Precipitation mostly ends Monday morning, but some spotty showers are still possible and a few flurries can’t be ruled out later in the day or Monday night, especially in the higher elevations. A noticeable warm up, although not necessarily substantial, is expected in time for Thanksgiving.



More Clouds by Sunday

Passing cloud cover tonight, even more so in eastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia. Quite chilly with a low between 30 and 32 degrees in most spots.



Mostly cloudy Sunday with peeks of sunshine, especially in the morning through about midday. Dry through at least 3 or 4 PM. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 50s, low 50s in the mountains and the higher areas of southwest Virginia.



Rain Moves in Sunday Night

Showers arrive starting around sunset Sunday, between 4 and 6 PM near the Kentucky/Virginia line, about 5 to 7 PM in the Tri-Cities and around 6 to 9 PM east of I-81. There will be some downpours during the evening as well. Rain tapers down around Midnight or 2 AM in most spots. Lows around 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 30s elsewhere.



Drying Out Monday – Turning Colder

Most of the rain ends well before sunrise Monday, but spotty showers or drizzle are possible during the morning, especially near the mountains. A few sprinkles or even a snowflake or two may mix in over the higher terrain later in the day or evening. In general, clouds will give way to at least some sunshine during the second half of the day. Cold and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s in most spots early in the day, hovering around 45 degrees much of the day in the Tri-Cities.



Lows will be near 20 to 22 degrees early Tuesday. Some upper teens can’t be ruled out. It will be a cold day despite the sunshine. Highs between 36 and 42 degrees.



Milder As We Approach Thanksgiving

Sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday. After a very cold start again in the low 20s, highs should be at least in the low 50s, perhaps around 54 degrees in the Tri-Cities. A mix of sun and clouds for Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be about a degree or two warmer than Wednesday afternoon. It looks dry for your Thanksgiving lunch or early dinner, but some showers are possible as early as Thursday evening. The best chance of rain is Thursday night into Friday morning. Another little dose of cooler air could follow that.



