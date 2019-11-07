Storm Team 11: November Change Expected Today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After a mild Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s, an approaching weather maker will increase the cloud cover tonight. It won't be as cold as it's been, but that's only temporary. Low: 40

Cloudy skies for Thursday with rain likely starting around midday as it moves in from the west. Many of us will get around 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain. There is an 80% chance of rain. High: 58

As the rain starts coming to an end Thursday evening, we could even see a little light snow or flurries in the higher elevations. Low: 29

Despite the sunshine Friday, it will be a very chill early November day. High: 44

We stay mostly sunny through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Even colder air is expected by Tuesday of next week with the potential of rain switching to snow. Keep in mind things can, and probably will, change so stay tuned!