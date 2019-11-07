Storm Team 11: November Change Expected Today

STORM TEAM 11
Thursday
Another weather maker is approaching our area today while still holding on to a dry morning. Rain sets in early this afternoon over the Cumberland Plateau, while rain becoming likely by mid-afternoon in the Tri-Cities. Expect a very soggy end to the afternoon and evening with colder air to follow later this evening into tonight. Daytime temperatures will reach in the upper 50’s before the rain sets in, then quickly cool into the 40’s this evening, with near freezing temperatures tonight.
Weather Changes Ahead
Get ready for a bright but chilly end to the work week as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 40’s, while mountain locations will stay below freezing all day.
Next Week’s Arctic Chill
