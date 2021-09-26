Storm Team 11: Noticeable warm up for much of the week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Summary

Remaining dry as temperatures moderate a little each and every day. After tonight, lows will be in the 50s. Highs will be near 80 degrees or so in many spots. Our next weather maker may get closer to us next weekend.

One More Chilly Night

A starlit sky tonight. On the chilly side overnight. Lows in the upper 40s pretty much area-wide.

Warming Up This Week

Abundant sunshine for Monday. A noticeably warmer afternoon compared to what we’ve seen for the last 5 days or so. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the mountains, mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and near 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Mostly clear Monday evening with some high clouds moving in during the overnight. Not as chilly. Lows mostly between 52 and 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy Tuesday. A weak system approaches from the north. Any showers should stay to our north and northeast. Warm with an uptick in the humidity. A high of 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid 70s to near 80 degree elsewhere.

The warming trend continues Wednesday and perhaps even Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the 50s each late night and early morning. We stay dry each and every day!

Late Week Outlook

As we say hello to October Friday, there are some signs of a slow shift in the pattern. Daytime highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with more passing clouds at times. We may introduce a few showers as we head toward next weekend, especially into the following week. Stay tuned!