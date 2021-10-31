Storm Team 11: Not too spooky for your Halloween plans, More sunshine Monday

Summary

Happy Halloween! We are finally drying out and seeing breaks in the clouds after a gloomy few days. Briefly milder Monday. With that said, the clearer skies don’t look to last long. More clouds return by Tuesday will help to usher in a cool down the rest of the week. It looks pretty cold, even for early November standards mid to late week with showers possible and even a *chance* for some wintry precipitation mixing in for the highest elevations.



Dry Tonight

Some cloud cover stays with us tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Quite cool for the trick-or-treaters with temperatures near 50 degrees early to mid evening. The overnight low in the upper 30s in the mountains, between 40 and 44 degrees elsewhere.

Nice Start to the Workweek

Morning clouds and perhaps even some fog will give way to increasing sunshine from late morning through the afternoon. Dry and on the milder side. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains and in northern southwest Virginia with low 60s elsewhere. A couple spots in the Tri-Cities could approach 65 degrees.



A few passing clouds Monday night with more high clouds rolling in late. Chilly with a low of 40 to 42 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 30s in southwest Virginia and the mountains.



Cooling Trend Starts Tuesday – Mostly Dry

More clouds than sun most of Tuesday as a weak system swings through. A couple light showers or sprinkles are possible mainly north of the Tri-Cities in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. A high of 55 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid 40s to near 50 degrees elsewhere.



We’ll keep about a 20% chance of a late afternoon or evening shower Wednesday mainly south of the Tri-Cities. Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs again in the 40s in the mountains, low to possibly mid 50s otherwise.



Colder Late Week – Rain Possible

Confidence is going up that temperatures will get colder by Thursday and Friday with mostly cloudy skies. However, the potential for rain is more up in the air. Most models agree we will see rain around but one is much drier than the others. To complicate matters even more, with colder air in place, there is a real possibility some of the highest elevations (mainly above 4,500 feet) could see some snowflakes mixing in at times Thursday through Saturday. For now, we’re expecting highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees and lows in the 30s in most spots. Stay tuned as we tweak the forecast!

A Peek at Next Weekend

Be prepared for a widespread freeze next weekend with lows in the 20s and low 30s. We should be drying out as of now. If we still have moisture around Saturday, it should move out by the end of the day. Don’t forget to move your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night!