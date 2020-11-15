Storm Team 11: Not as windy in most places tonight but much colder

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, November 15, 2020

The rain and the strongest winds are done for most of us. We’ll have a nice starlit sky tonight but it will be cold. Breezy at times with very gusty winds continuing in North Carolina through Monday morning. The low at 33 degrees.



Sunny and chilly Monday. Not as windy but it will be on the breezy side still. A high near 55 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 40s in the mountains.



Clear and cold Monday night with a low of 31 degrees.



A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Tuesday that could bring in a few clouds from time to time. We will have a chilly breeze out of the west and northwest. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible. The high at 51 degrees.



Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the coldest with lows in the 20s but at least we’ll keep the sunshine throughout the week! It will start to warm up by Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.



No rain is expected through next weekend!