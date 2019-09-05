Storm Team 11: Not as Hot Today

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

Quiet conditions prevail once again this morning around the region with just some subtle changes, with slightly milder temperatures along with some high clouds associated with Dorian. We can expect very little influence from Dorian with just an occasional breeze over the mountains along with a small chance for a shower. Clouds will temper those high temperatures, with highs in the mid 80’s in Tri-Cities, mid 70’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Conditions remain quiet this weekend with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the mid 80’s, while overnight conditions will be pleasant in the upper 50’s.

Hurricane Dorian

Dorian has intensified some this morning on the approach to the Carolina coastline with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph, a category 3 storm. The center may stay just off the coast, but the impacts are going to be significant, with a storm surge of around 4 to 8 feet along the coast, along with hurricane force winds. Inland flooding will also become a problem with several inches expected over the 24 hours.

Dorian will parallel the S.C. and N.C. coast today and tomorrow, with a potential landfall over eastern N.C. and the Outer Banks Friday.

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf