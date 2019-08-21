Storm Team 11: Not as Hot Today, Few Showers Possible

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Welcome to a mainly cloudy and mild morning with relatively quiet conditions. Our rain threat looks minimal during the afternoon and evening hours, although keeping an eye on an upstream storm complex that could influence our area late in the evening and into the overnight hours. So, isolated showers will be possible during the heating of the day, but overall looks quite dry. Morning clouds will temper those highs today, with upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

Scattered showers and storms will become more widespread Thursday, with rain likely Friday. Temperatures will continue to trend towards the low 80’s, certainly a break from those 90 degree days.

Weekend Outlook

Computer models continue to lack clarity for the weekend set-up. Lack of clarity leads to higher uncertainty. With that said, we are leaning towards a wet set-up Saturday with a cool front stalling out over the region. Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday. Changes are possible, so stay tuned.

