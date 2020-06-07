Storm Team 11: Nice tonight followed by lots of heat Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Mostly clear skies with some high clouds late. Pleasant and slightly less humid with a low of 59 degrees.



Sun, high clouds and lots of heat Monday. We could have a couple storms mainly in the mountains. Rain chances at 20% or less. The high near 90 degrees.



Mostly cloudy and muggier again Monday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Partly sunny skies for Tuesday with some passing thundershowers around. There is a 30 to 40% chance of rain. The high at 88 degrees.



Wednesday is still sticking out as our best chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and humid otherwise with highs in the mid 80s.



We should have a drier day Thursday with a reprieve in the humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.



Have a great week!