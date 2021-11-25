Storm Team 11: Nice Thanksgiving Day but rain arrives later this evening

Thanksgiving Day Change

Enjoy the beautiful morning with a sunny sky along with temperatures in the 30’s. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50’s this afternoon, 40’s in the mountains.

Rain quickly moves in later this evening, becoming likely tonight with lows in the 30’s. A brief transition to snow in the mountains means the potential for a light dusting high in the mountains.

Friday Change

The winter chill is back Friday with some flurries in the morning. Expect a breezy and chilly Friday with highs in the low 40’s, low 30’s in the mountains.

Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Weather remains quiet Saturday with sunshine and upper 40’s. A clipper system will offer a small chance for showers in the Tri-Cities, flurries in the mountains Sunday.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP