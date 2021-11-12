Storm Team 11: Nice November change

Nice November Day 

Conditions clear quickly this morning with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.    

Chilly Weekend Change 

Another cold front arrives early Saturday morning that will usher in a winter-like chill for the weekend.  There will be some light rain showers in the Tri-Cities, and light mountain snow possible early Saturday morning before conditions clear through the day.  Highs will be chilly with mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 30’s in the mountains.    

Another system is expected Sunday night with once again a small chance for some flurries and light snow Sunday night into early Monday morning.   

Warming up next week 

After a chilly Monday, conditions will warm-up with seasonable conditions and sunshine Tuesday into Wednesday with highs back in the 60’s, while overnight lows will be in the 20’s to low 30’s.  

