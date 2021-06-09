Storm Team 11: Nice morning followed by developing showers & storms this afternoon

Scattered P.M. Storms

Our daily dose of scattered showers and storms continues today with developing showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon hours. The best time for rain in the Tri-Cities is expected to be early this evening.

With so much moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible today.

More Scattered Storms

Additional scattered showers are expected Thursday afternoon and evening with some heavy downpours as the main threat with the storms.

Wet End to the Work Week

Widespread rain and storms are expected Friday afternoon and evening with a more favorable set-up for wet weather.

Weekend Outlook

A scattered rain threat continues Saturday, while Sunday the chance for rain decreases as drier air settles in. Temperatures remain seasonably warm with low to mid-80s Saturday, mid-80s Sunday.

