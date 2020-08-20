Storm Team 11: Nice morning, scattered rain threat this afternoon

Afternoon Scattered Rain Threat Today

We are enjoying a beautiful summer morning with seasonably mild conditions. A scattered storm threat returns with showers and storms building over the Blue Ridge around midday into early this afternoon. Scattered storms will develop in and around the Tri-Cities mid to late this afternoon with some brief heavy downpours. Track the latest with our interactive radar

Rising Rain Threat Friday

Showers and storms are expected to be more widespread, with a morning rain threat, followed by another round of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

A wet weather pattern continues Saturday, with widespread rain and storms. Much less rain is expected Sunday, with a few lingering showers.

