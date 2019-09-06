Storm Team 11: Nice Friday Finish

| STORM TEAM 11
Friday
Cooler and drier air is settling into the region this morning allowing for a very pleasant Friday morning. Sunny and seasonably warm conditions means a great Friday finish. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70’s in the mountains to the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities.
Weekend Outlook
Another cool front is expected Saturday which will reinforce our already dry weather this weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s Saturday, mid 80’s Sunday with plenty of sunshine, while overnight lows will be extra nice in the 50’s.
Hurricane Dorian
Dorian’s eye crossed over the Outer Banks early this morning, making landfall as a category 1 storm. High winds and heavy rain continue to batter the coastline, as well as inland areas of SE Virginia and eastern NC. Dorian will continue to pick up speed today, which means the impacts will lessen fairly quickly today along the east coast. Most of hurricane impacts will shift out into the open waters this afternoon into the evening.
