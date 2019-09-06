Storm Team 11: Nice Friday Finish

Storm Team 11 Forecast:For tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. Low: 62

A mix of sun and clouds coming your way Friday with a slightly less humid feel. High: 84

More clouds Friday night with a stray shower late at night. Low: 60

Partly cloudy and dry Saturday with highs in the low 80s.

The heat is expected to build Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s as we stay mainly dry.

Rain isn't very probable until at least mid next week.