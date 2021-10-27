Storm Team 11: Nice fall day with mostly sunny and seasonable conditions

Nice Late October Day

High pressure briefly settles in Wednesday allowing a sunnier set-up and seasonable conditions. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Windy and Wet Thursday

A slow-moving low-pressure system will start to impact our region Thursday with windy conditions first, then wet weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the TN side of the Blue Ridge Mountains for 20 to 40 mph winds with gusts over 60 mph possible.

Cool and Wet Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday could be the most unpleasant days so far this fall season with damp, cool and wet conditions for most of Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be cool as well with 40’s in the mountains, low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.

Trick-or-Treat

Conditions will be drying out Sunday morning with a breezy and cool day with highs in the upper 50’s. Trick-or-treaters can expect a cool evening with temperatures in the low 50’s.

Fall Color Change

After reaching peak color in many areas, incoming rain and wind will begin to strip the color away this week. Tri-Cities can still expect some colorful conditions this week, but the rain and windy conditions are not going to be ideal for fall color. More details are here

