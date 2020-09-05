Storm Team 11: Nice evening ahead, dry conditions continue

Happy Saturday!



Tonight will be calm, clear, and cool with a low near 54 degrees. Higher elevations may dip into the 40s.



Tomorrow will be similar to today, but slightly warmer with a high near 84 degrees. The sunshine and comfortable conditions stick around.



Tomorrow night will be mostly clear with a low near 55 degrees.



Labor Day will be filled with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Dry conditions continue with highs in the mid 80s.



The next best chance at rain returns by the end of the next work week as the next system approaches.



Have a great night!