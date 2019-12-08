Storm Team 11: Nice and comfortable today, changes move in overnight

Storm Team 11

Sunday, December 8, 2019



Good morning!



Today will be a very nice and comfortable day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.



Cloud cover will begin to increase this evening out ahead of the next weather maker. Scattered showers begin to move in overnight with lows near 41 degrees.



There is a 50% chance of showers on Monday. Mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with highs near 61 degrees. Rain chances continue overnight Monday with lows near 52 degrees.



Tuesday will be a wet day. There is a 90% chance of rain. Highs temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. Some rain may switch over to snow late Tuesday night. Upper elevations have the best chance of some accumulation. Overnight low temperatures will be near 31 degrees.



Wednesday morning a few flurries are possible in the mountains in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are in the forecast along with a cold day. High temperatures will only top out near 40 degrees. Low temperatures drop into the low 20s.

